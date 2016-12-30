Toggle navigation
102.3 THE BEAT - Austins Hip Hop & Hit Music
102.3 THE BEAT - Austins Hip Hop & Hit Music
On Air
Kramer
Val Santos
Micki Gamez
Frankie V
JoJo
Mikey V
On-Air Schedule
Music
Concerts
Live Music Lounge
On The Verge Artists
iHeartRadio Live Series
Listen to iHeartRadio
ACL Festival
News
Photos
Event Calendar
Entertainment News
Trending News
Komen Austin
Austin Traffic
Austin Weather
Contact Us
Join us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Work With Us
Follow us on Instagram
Advertise With Us
iHeartMedia Communities
Contests
Win a Free Trip to the iHeart80s Party!
Register For A Chance To Win Passes To See UNDERWORLD: BLOOD WARS!
All Contests
Contest Rules
Newsletter
More
Relive The Best Moments From Our 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Tomorrow Night On The CW!
Celebrity Psychic Tarot Readings For 2017: Kanye West, Britney Spears & More
Kramer gets Austin going in the morning!
Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Are Back! Nominees Will Be Announced January 4th at 9AM ET!
Check out what up with Micki
Check out Val weekdays!
Check out the lastest trending news.
Gossip and dirt found here
previous
next
On-Air Now
6am - 12pm
Mariah Carey, DNCE, More Welcome 2017 on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' (VIDEOS)
PHOTOS: Craziest Pop Culture Moments of 2016
PHOTOS: 17 New Year's Resolutions for 2017
PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez's Relationships Through The Years
PHOTOS: Guess the Pop Song from 2016
PHOTOS: The World's Highest-Paid Musicians Of 2016
PHOTOS: Stars to Look Out for in 2017
UK Woman: 'Cup of Tea' Invite Led to 13 Years as Sex Slave
Watch: Astronauts Do Mannequin Challenge From Space (Video)
Disruptive Couple Forces Plane Back to Airport: Delta
Keke Palmer Admits She Was A Victim Of Sexual Abuse
Nick Cannon Leaves Hospital And Updates Fans On His Lupus Condition
x
See Full Playlist
102.3 THE BEAT
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played